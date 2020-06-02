Organisers of an annual fundraising car event in Lichfield have confirmed the cancellation of the event.

Cars in the Park, which sees money raised for local charities and good causes, was due to take place in July.

But with COVID-19 restrictions still in place, organisers have now confirmed the decision not to go ahead with the event.

“Sadly, after much detailed discussion, we have had to cancel Cars in the Park 2020. “We have desperately hung on until the last possible moment, but it will be back with a bang next year. “It’s a big shame for all the charities and good causes we support, as the event raises well over £25k every year. “Thank you to all our exhibitors, clubs, businesses, volunteers and of course our generous public for bearing with us at a very difficult time.” Cars in the Park spokesperson

Organisers say next year’s event will take place on 3rd and 4th July 2021.