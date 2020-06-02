Tony Glover said volunteering as a gardener at St Giles Hospice had been like a breath of fresh air for him after taking early retirement in 2007.

“It was great having some time for myself at first, but then I started to feel as though I needed something else in my life to give me some purpose and to keep me busy.

“I knew of St Giles as a lot of my friends and the people around me donate and fundraise for the hospice, so I thought that I’d go along to one of their volunteer open days. That was 13 years ago!

“I couldn’t get over it when I started volunteering – it wasn’t anything like going to work.

“No-one was looking over your shoulder checking whether you’d done stuff, there were no deadlines, no disapproving looks if you stopped and had a chat with someone. In fact chatting is encouraged.

“It was just such a breath of fresh air, quite literally.

“Being in the gardens is so peaceful and I get a wonderful sense of achievement from seeing the impact they have on patients, visitors and the staff here.

“It’s so rewarding to hear people comment on how lovely the gardens are and how they brighten their day.”

Tony Glover