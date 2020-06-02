A train operator says first class areas on West Coast Main Line services to and from Lichfield Trent Valley have been suspended until further notice.

London Northwestern Railway has made the decision as part of measures to mitigate the impact of social distancing.

A company spokesperson said people should still only travel where there was no other option.

“To help free up space onboard our services and ensure travel is as safe as we can possibly make it, we have declassified our first-class accommodation until further notice. “This option is open to anyone who holds a valid ticket. “Please only travel if your journey is necessary.” London Northwestern Railway spokesperson

The company added that current social distancing measures mean capacity on some services has now been cut by around 90%.