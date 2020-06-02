Volunteers from a Lichfield museum have been honoured by the Queen.

Members of the team at Erasmus Darwin House will receive the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the equivalent of the MBE for community groups.

They will now receive a certificate signed by the monarch and a commemorative crystal.

Jennifer Arthur, chairman of the Erasmus Darwin Foundation, said:

“Our team of volunteers perform a wide range of roles at the museum including welcoming visitors, education sessions for children, and assisting with events. “Without all their valuable commitment and support the museum would be unable to function. “I was therefore thrilled to learn that their dedication had been recognised with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service” Jennifer Arthur, Erasmus Darwin Foundation

The Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian Dudson CBE KStJ, who is Her Majesty’s representative for the county added: