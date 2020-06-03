A social distancing campaign is urging rail passengers in Lichfield to wear face coverings on every journey.

West Midlands Railway said the request was being made as part of broader plans being introduced on trains and in stations.

The operator is also using one-way systems at some stations and putting social distancing markers in on platforms.

Jonny Wiseman, head of customer experience at West Midlands Railway, said:

“While we are running the longest trains and most frequent service possible, current social distancing rules mean there are far fewer places for passengers than normal so we’re asking people to only travel if their journey is necessary. “We know that as businesses begin to reopen some customers have no alternative to the train, which is why we are doing everything we can to help journeys run smoothly. “As well as full guidelines on our website, we’ve created a helpful video to help our customers understand what they need to prepare before setting off on their journey, and what to expect on arrival at our stations.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

More details on the new measures are available on the West Midlands Railway website.