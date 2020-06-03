Two new outdoor exercise areas are being built in Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council set the equipment will be installed at Redwood Park and Chase Terrace Park.

Exercise stations for magnetic bells, sports bikes and benches will be put in place.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for recycling and leisure, said:

“I am really pleased the outdoor exercise stations will be installed in Redwood Park and Chase Terrace Park soon. “They will be useful addition to the parks, and I am sure lots of our park visitors will enjoy using the equipment to improve their health and fitness.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Each outdoor gym will cost £17,000. The project is being funded by Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government as well as section 106 money from developers.

The work will begin next week, but both sites will remain closed until social distancing measures are eased further.

To find out more about the new outdoor gyms in Burntwood, visit www.activelichfield.co.uk/outdoorgyms