A Lichfield retailer says it will permanently introduce a one-way system in stores as part of coronavirus social distancing plans.

Central England Co-op has already introduced till screens and face visors for staff.

But it said a permanent one way system will now be added as part of plans to “reformat” shops in response to COVID-19 restrictions.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said:

Debbie Robinson

“Nothing is more important to us all at Central England Cooperative than the safety of our colleagues and customers. “We’re closely following Government advice in our approach to social distancing and have now rolled out a range of new measures for our stores to sit alongside what we already have in place. “We now ask all of our customers to co-operate with these measures to keep us all safe and allow us to continue to serve our communities.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

Other measures being introduced include hand sanitiser stations at the entrance to stores, as well as using every other till or checkout to aid social distancing.