McDonald’s has confirmed the reopening of drive-thru restaurants in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The company said sites at Wall Island and Cannock Road were serving again from 11am today (3rd June).

Perspex screens and a limited menu are among the steps being taken to adhere to social distancing restrictions.

A spokesperson said:

“With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer – and high demand is anticipated. “McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with local authorities and the police, and may determine that it is necessary to close drive thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.” McDonald’s spokesperson

The company says it is also encouraging contactless payment and a limit of £25 per order.