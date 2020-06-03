Plans for a new 98-bedroom care home have been criticised by Lichfield Civic Scoiety.

Developers hope to create the facility on land alongside the route of the Lichfield Canal at Tamworth Road.

The Macc Care Ltd scheme would also see 13 residential properties built on the site – which had previously been earmarked for a watersports centre.

Later proposals were approved for housing on the site, but the latest scheme has proven to be controversial.

The proposed layout of the site

A spokesperson for Lichfield Civic Society said that such a development would have “a significant visual impact” on the area.

“The society objects to this application on the grounds that the benefits accruing from the development are significantly outweighed by the harm it will engender to the local character of the area. “The site, at one of the principal entrances to Lichfield, is one where two storey, lower density housing predominates. “This scheme has a significant visual impact by virtue of being overly massive and, with the addition of 13 dwellings, an overdevelopment of the site. “Additionally, it significantly harms and dominates the setting of Freeford House, a Grade II listed building. “The scale and massing is altogether out of proportion in relation to adjacent properties.” Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson

The developers say the care home would “ensure that the local communities have access to both the specialist care this home can bring”.

But the civic society question whether the location is right for such a scheme.

“The applicant states that the provision of this care home will be of some benefit to the residents of Lichfield, a city with an ageing population. “They state that the site is well located to take advantage of city facilities – but most of Lichfield’s care homes are centrally located, affording residents, often without transport, easy opportunities to use local services. “This site is well distanced from any social facilities and local shops.” Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.