A 73-year-old man has been left with serious injuries after a break-in at his home in Burntwood.

The incident happened on 28th May on Thorpe Street, but officers say they have only been made aware of the incident today.

The victim was left with fractures to his eye socket and shoulder after two men broke into his home and stole 98 gold coins worth around £32,000.

Detective Sergeant Cathryn Holland said:

“This is an abhorrent crime which targeted a vulnerable member of our community. “Having only been notified of the incident this morning we are still at the scene carrying out a forensic investigation and local enquiries. “We’re determined to find those responsible and ensure the victim gets his belongings back.” Det Sgt Cathryn Holland, Staffordshire Police

Any witnesses or anyone with any information or dashcam footage from the area on that date can call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 84 of 4 June. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.