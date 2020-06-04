The Debenhams store in Lichfield has been included on a list of the company’s outlets that will reopen later this month.

The troubled retailer has confirmed 17 sites would remain closed permanently.

But the Lichfield store has been confirmed on a list of those which will return on 15th June.

Steven Cook, managing director of Debenhams, said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming customers back to our stores in the coming weeks. “We have been working hard to ensure our colleagues and customers can work and shop with confidence. “Our reopening plans follow the successful conclusion of lease negotiations on 120 stores, meaning that the vast majority of our stores will be reopening.” Steven Cook, Debenhams

Although the store is reopening, the long term future of Debenhams is far from clear after the company entered administration for a second time in a year in April.