Highways bosses say an extra £5million is being invested in roads across Staffordshire to help fight potholes.

The money is part of a £27million investment plan unveiled by Staffordshire County Council to tackle road repairs.

Maintenance projects will include pothole repair, road resurfacing, drainage repair and surface dressing, which prolongs the lifespan of the road.

Cllr Helen Fisher, cabinet member for highways and transport said:

