Highways bosses say an extra £5million is being invested in roads across Staffordshire to help fight potholes.
The money is part of a £27million investment plan unveiled by Staffordshire County Council to tackle road repairs.
Maintenance projects will include pothole repair, road resurfacing, drainage repair and surface dressing, which prolongs the lifespan of the road.
Cllr Helen Fisher, cabinet member for highways and transport said:
“This extra investment will mean we are able to tackle more potholes, and undertake more maintenance that will result in smoother journeys.
“Working during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge, but our highways crews have been taking advantage of quieter roads and have implemented social distancing measures where possible to keep themselves and others safe.
“Having good roads for communities and businesses is more important than ever – and this extra investment in our roads will really improve journeys across the county.”Cllr Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council
