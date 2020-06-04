Community activists who have stepped up during the coronavirus crisis should be recognised with a new award, Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has said.

Across the country, groups have sprung up designed to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well as carrying out shopping duties and collecting medicine, organisations have also stepped up to tackle loneliness for those who are self-isolating.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has now suggested a special Queen’s Award be created to recognise the efforts of volunteers.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

“Up and down the country, here in the West Midlands, and especially in Lichfield and Burntwood, people are working together to help defeat COVID-19 in a constructive spirit of community “And I have today suggested to the Prime Minister that when this fight is over, we recognise the wonderful work that has been done.” Michael Fabricant MP

The MP said the district had been home to groups distributing food boxes and sewing scrubs for nurses over the past few months.