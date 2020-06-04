The National Memorial Arboretum has cowill reopen next week, it has been confirmed.

The Alrewas site has been shut during the coronavirus crisis.

But the national site of remembrance will welcome visitors once more from 8th June.

There will, however, be some changes with people having to pre-book their visits.

Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

"Thank you for your patience of the last 10 weeks – I know many of you have missed your time at the arboretum. We are working hard behind the scenes to be ready to reopen on Monday."

For more details, visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.