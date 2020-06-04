A new housing development in Lichfield has reopened to homebuyers after the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The sales office and show home at Bellway’s Sheasby Park site off Common Lane in Fradley had been shut during the COVID-19 crisis.

The house builder shut all sites on 23rd March, but said visits by prospective buyers can now return – but only by prior appointment.

Marie Richards, sales director for Bellway West Midlands, said:

“While the virtual tours we have made available on our website have enabled potential purchasers to visualise the design and layout of our homes from heir own living rooms, many customers are understandably keen to see the product in person before making a decision. “It is therefore great news visitors now have the chance to look around the showhome at Sheasby Park for the first time since the lockdown started. “The wellbeing of our staff and customers is our number one priority and we have worked tirelessly to put in place a series of measures to enable viewings to take place in a safe and controlled environment.” Marie Richards, Bellway West Midlands

Other social distancing measures will also be put in place, including those making visits being asked to remain in their car until doors to the sales office are opened for them to avoid contact with handles.

Gloves and hand sanitiser will also be available, while perspex screens have been installed at sales desks.