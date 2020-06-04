People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to become “virtual supporters” of the Midlands Air Ambulance.

The charity relies on donations from communities to fund its daily lifesaving operations.

But the organisation also depends on a team of volunteers and supporters to assist with fundraising activity, ranging from hosting events and staffing charity shops to attending networking sessions and receiving cheque presentations.

Due to the continuing restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, this has meant many of the typical ways people support the charity have had to be paused.

Many volunteers have now taken up online roles, such as undertaking online talks and virtual cheque presentations.

Alison Hill, donor support and volunteer manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been keeping in regular contact with the volunteers that support us by calling them and checking in with them. “While many of our volunteers are still able to support us during these unprecedented times, it would be beneficial to our lifesaving cause to see more virtual engagement with our online fundraising initiatives.” Alison Hill, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

For more details on how people can help the charity visit midlandsairambulance.com.