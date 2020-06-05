Residents at a local care home received a surprise visitor as the Mayor of Lichfield popped along to see them.

Cllr Deborah Baker and her Consort Dr Steve Baker were unable to go into the The Spires due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

But they still found a way to communicate with the residents through a giant banner they’d brought along for the visit.

Staff and those living at the home replied with a musical number before the group came together for a rendition of We’ll Meet Again.

Amy Doyle, general manager of The Spires said the visit had lifted the spirits of everyone at The Spires.