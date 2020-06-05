People in Lichfield and Burntwood with ambitions of starting their own business could be eligible for support from a new initiative.

The Staffordshire Start-up Programme is aiming to help launch 200 new companies across the county each year.

People who have been furloughed, whose job may be at risk or who have been made redundant and have an idea for a new business are being urged to get in touch.

The scheme will be delivered by the Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce on behalf of Staffordshire County Council and will provide online sessions offering support and advice on a range of issues.

Staffordshire County Council’s economic growth leader, Cllr Mark Winnington, said:

“Small and start-up businesses play a vital role in our economy, but we know it is difficult to set out on the path of starting a business at the best of times. “The coronavirus crisis will have a devastating impact on the national and local economies; leading to redundancies and putting people’s jobs at risk. “During the 2008 recession the number of start-up businesses in the county increased and so we anticipate it may be the same over the coming year. “People may be considering starting their own business due to their current employment and we want to offer all the support they need – particularly in getting through the critical first year. “It could be that existing business support will be suitable. This programme will have a focus on overcoming the particular challenges brought about by the coronavirus crisis.” Cllr Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council

People completing the start-up programme would be offered follow-up support to access finance and receive advice on getting through the critical early stages of their business operation.

More information can be found at www.stokestaffsgrowthhub.co.uk or by calling 0300 111 8002.