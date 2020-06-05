The introduction of a pre-booking system for visitors at the National Memorial Arboretum has been described as “essential” by the site’s managing director.

Plans to reopen the Alrewas location after the coronavirus closure were revealed yesterday (4th June).

The UK’s centre for remembrance will welcome visitors again from 8th June, but only if they have pre-booked their vehicle online.

Other changes will include the use of a one-way system and increased cleaning busy areas.

Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arbroretum, said the measures were necessary to ensure people could visit once more.

“Although undoubtedly for a much greater good, we were incredibly sad to close to our visitors in March. “Over the past months the importance and benefits of enjoying green space have been brought to the fore, and I know that many people are as eager to visit our site, as we are to welcome them. “The introduction of a system requiring visitors to pre-book a visit is as unprecedented as our recent closure. “However, it is an essential tool that will allow us to safely manage the number of people on site and we will not be admitting people without a valid booking. “I hope people will respect and comply with the new procedures we have put in place to protect our visitors and staff while enjoying their visit.” Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum

For more details about the reopening plan, visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.