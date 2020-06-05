A new partnership is seeing those serving time behind bars at a prison in Lichfield refurbishing bikes for local key workers.
The scheme is the latest stage of a project organised by Lichfield Re:Cycle to get unwanted and abandoned cycles back into use.
After the repairs are carried out, they are then sent out on long-term loan to key workers and other local residents.
Staff from HMP and YOI Swinfen Hall approached the charity with an offer to assist in getting bikes ready for reuse.
Two were dropped off and saw a new wheel, chain, brake cables and brake blocks added, before years of rust were also cleared.
James Flintham, from Lichfield Re:Cycle, said:
“It is really good to work with the young men at Swinfen in such a positive way, utilising the skills they have learned in their workshop fixing bikes.
“We have been so busy trying to meet the incredible demand for our free loan bikes, so to be able to increase our volunteer capacity this way has been very helpful.
“On behalf of all the trustees of our charity, we want to thank the young men and the staff for making this happen.”Lichfield Re:Cycle spokesperson