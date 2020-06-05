A new partnership is seeing those serving time behind bars at a prison in Lichfield refurbishing bikes for local key workers.

The scheme is the latest stage of a project organised by Lichfield Re:Cycle to get unwanted and abandoned cycles back into use.

After the repairs are carried out, they are then sent out on long-term loan to key workers and other local residents.

Staff from HMP and YOI Swinfen Hall approached the charity with an offer to assist in getting bikes ready for reuse.

Project co-ordinator James Flintham collecting the bikes from HMP and YOI Swinfen Hall

Two were dropped off and saw a new wheel, chain, brake cables and brake blocks added, before years of rust were also cleared.

James Flintham, from Lichfield Re:Cycle, said: