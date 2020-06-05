A police chief says a dispersal order in Lichfield was successful – but insists the force will not hesitate to introduce another one if necessary in the coming days and weeks.

Officers took the step earlier this week after reports of large groups of young people gathering in Beacon Park.

Visitors also complained of anti-social behaviour and littering.

The order expired on Wednesday evening (3rd June), with Chief Inspector Mark Smith saying the move had been successful.

Chief Inspector Mark Smith

“I’m really pleased that the order achieved its objective this week and although we don’t envisage having to issue any more, we won’t be afraid of obtaining a further one should the need arise. “It prevented any disorder from taking place, helped the community feel safe and reassured and gave my officers the power to move people on that were looking to cause trouble.” Chief Inspector Mark Smith, Staffordshire Police

Ch Insp Smith said his officers were working with the community to offer “engagement, education and encouragement” during the coronavirus crisis.