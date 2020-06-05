A police chief says a dispersal order in Lichfield was successful – but insists the force will not hesitate to introduce another one if necessary in the coming days and weeks.
Officers took the step earlier this week after reports of large groups of young people gathering in Beacon Park.
Visitors also complained of anti-social behaviour and littering.
The order expired on Wednesday evening (3rd June), with Chief Inspector Mark Smith saying the move had been successful.
“I’m really pleased that the order achieved its objective this week and although we don’t envisage having to issue any more, we won’t be afraid of obtaining a further one should the need arise.
“It prevented any disorder from taking place, helped the community feel safe and reassured and gave my officers the power to move people on that were looking to cause trouble.”Chief Inspector Mark Smith, Staffordshire Police
Ch Insp Smith said his officers were working with the community to offer “engagement, education and encouragement” during the coronavirus crisis.
“This current time with COVID-19 is a challenging time for all of us and we’re very much aware of the restrictions this situation continues to place on us.
“To make things as easy as possible for our communities, I have a patrol plan in place which covers key locations in the Lichfield policing area. Beacon Park, Chasetown, the city centre, National Memorial Arboretum and the railway stations – anywhere where there’s potential for footfall.
“We’ll be there to ensure my officers are visible in the community, to continue our engagement, education and encouragement of the public and to make sure we are doing all we can to support them in keeping to the Government guidelines.”Chief Inspector Mark Smith, Staffordshire Police