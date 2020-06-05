A survey has shown that 85% of women in Lichfield and Burntwood say they are being “harmed” by coronavirus crisis restrictions.

The study was carried out by Dr Kim Rochelle, women’s officer for the Lichfield branch of the Labour party.

The chartered psychologist said she now wants to widen the reach of her research.

“Although statistics show that men are more likely to suffer severe effects than women if they contract COVID-19, research suggests that women bear more of the daily burden of lockdown. “I created the survey to explore this idea and around 40 Labour party women took part anonymously. “I found nine recurring themes within their written responses, which fell within the areas of psychological, physical, economic or environmental harm. “These are aspects of social harm, which is the unintentional but often preventable outcome of decisions taken by government or society and the way we organise society in terms of inequality, social relationships and so on.” Dr Kim Rochelle

Loneliness and isolation was the most frequently mentioned psychological harm, followed by fear, anxiety and mental wellbeing.

Themes of physical harm ranged from personal health worries to concerns over cancelled or remote medical treatment, while economic harm included recent job loss and delays in receiving Government grants or benefits.

“Women are coping, holding things together and doing an amazing job, but based upon these results I’m widening the survey via women’s social networks. “I would also very much welcome responses from local women about their experiences during lockdown.” Dr Kim Rochelle

Anyone who wants to take part can email womeninlichfield@gmail.com. A list of free advice and support services is also available via the same email address.