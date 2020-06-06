A cyclist is taking on a fundraising ride in aid of St Giles Hospice.

Darren Potter will take on the challenge to help the Whittington-based charity, which has seen traditional fundraising hit by the coronavirus crisis.

He said:

“As I’m unable do normal fundraising rides due to COVID-19, I will instead ride for 19 hours. “I’m going to ride a small local loop over and over again for 19 hours. “I am hoping to raise as much as I can for a wonderful local cause that is still doing what it can to help those of us in need during these desperate times.” Darren Potter

People can donate to Darren’s fundraising effort via his online JustGiving page.