A Lichfield retailer says it will be offering free services to people cycling or walking to work.

With people still advised to avoid public transport due to the coronavirus crisis, more people are expected to take to find alternative ways to commute.

Central England Co-op says it will introduce free water fills, phone charging points and bike repair kits in the coming weeks.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said:

“We wanted to make sure we are there for people heading back to work and supporting those choosing to walk or cycle to help continue efforts to defeat the coronavirus. “Anyone commuting to or from work can nip into one of our stores and enjoy free access to all different kinds of support from customer toilets and water refills to special charging points and special store bike repair kits.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

The retailer has also started rolling out a specialist feature at some of its sites with the introduction of a public use bicycle repair station.