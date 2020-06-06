Volunteers have been thanked for playing their part in helping people in Burntwood during the coronavirus crisis.
A video montage showing some of the supporters of the Burntwood Be A Friend scheme has been created.
The montage also reveals some of the highlights of the project, which has helped more than 220 people during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as making check-up calls on vulnerable residents.
A spokesperson for the group said:
“It’s Volunteers’ Week so it’s an extra special time to say thank you to the Burntwood Be A Friend volunteers.”