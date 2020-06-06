Volunteers have been thanked for playing their part in helping people in Burntwood during the coronavirus crisis.

A video montage showing some of the supporters of the Burntwood Be A Friend scheme has been created.

It's #volunteersweek so an extra special time to say thank you to the #burntwoodbeafriend volunteers! Do you spot any familiar faces? And of course thanks to the many many volunteers behind the scenes too! Thanks to Karl for making the vid @stanneschasetwn @SJCChurch pic.twitter.com/u8VFii6VQC — Spark (@SparkBurntwood) June 5, 2020

The montage also reveals some of the highlights of the project, which has helped more than 220 people during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as making check-up calls on vulnerable residents.

A spokesperson for the group said:

“It’s Volunteers’ Week so it’s an extra special time to say thank you to the Burntwood Be A Friend volunteers.”