Volunteers have urged people to respect an area of meadowland in Lichfield after it was left strewn with litter.

Pipe Green Trust said residents had been forced to clean up the area after beer cans, bottles and other waste was left behind.

It comes after police said they would consider using dispersal orders at hotspots across Lichfield and Burntwood after the success of one used in Beacon Park.

A spokesperson for Pipe Green Trust said:

“To those who did this, Pipe Green is not just a ‘bit of land’ it is a beautiful area of meadowland which is being carefully managed to protect the wonderful plants that grow there. “Please respect it.” Pipe Green Trust spokesperson

A local wildlife expert was among those who joined the clean up at Pipe Green.

The trust said it feared that the use of dispersal orders had simply created issues elsewhere rather than solving the issue of large gatherings and litter.