Staff at the National Memorial Arboretum have laid a wreath to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day.
The Alrewas site will reopen to the public on Monday (8th June) after being closed because of the coronavirus crisis.
But workers still on the site ensured the anniversary was marked at the Normandy Campaign Memorial.
A spokesperson said:
“Operation Neptune was the largest seaborne invasion in the history of warfare.
“More than 156,000 Allied troops landed on five beaches to fierce resistance from the occupying German forces, resulting in over 10,000 casualties and 4,414 confirmed deaths for the Allies.
“It was preceded by the deployment of 24,000 British, American, and Canadian airborne troops, who landed behind enemy lines using parachutes or inside huge gliders.
“This morning our team laid a wreath on the Normandy Campaign Memorial to mark the anniversary.”National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson