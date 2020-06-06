Staff at the National Memorial Arboretum have laid a wreath to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day.

The wreath at the Normandy Campaign Memorial. Picture: National Memorial Arboretum

The Alrewas site will reopen to the public on Monday (8th June) after being closed because of the coronavirus crisis.

But workers still on the site ensured the anniversary was marked at the Normandy Campaign Memorial.

A spokesperson said:

The message on the wreath at the Normandy Campaign Memorial. Picture: National Memorial Arboretum