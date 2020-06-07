A project for young people in Lichfield and Burntwood has been given a funding boost to help it continue running digital activities.

Fun Club Hub is aimed at those aged 8 to 18 and has offered quizzes, meet-ups and other activities during the coronavirus crisis.

Liz Bacon, from the group, said the money from The Community Foundation for Staffordshire would help it continue to support young people locally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matilda with one of the bags supplied by The Fun Club Hub

“The funding will enable The Fun Club Hub to provide our bags of fun to members. “Included in the bags are crafting items, pots to plant seeds, wellbeing items, sweets, plus leaflets provided by Re-Solv for young people and parents surrounding issues in lockdown.” Liz Bacon

The group has also secured funding for a part-time placement for one of its members.

Molly Cutler will become The Fun Club Hub’s youth connector for Lichfield and Burntwood.

Liz added: