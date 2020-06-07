A project for young people in Lichfield and Burntwood has been given a funding boost to help it continue running digital activities.
Fun Club Hub is aimed at those aged 8 to 18 and has offered quizzes, meet-ups and other activities during the coronavirus crisis.
Liz Bacon, from the group, said the money from The Community Foundation for Staffordshire would help it continue to support young people locally during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The funding will enable The Fun Club Hub to provide our bags of fun to members.
“Included in the bags are crafting items, pots to plant seeds, wellbeing items, sweets, plus leaflets provided by Re-Solv for young people and parents surrounding issues in lockdown.”Liz Bacon
The group has also secured funding for a part-time placement for one of its members.
Molly Cutler will become The Fun Club Hub’s youth connector for Lichfield and Burntwood.
Liz added:
“We have been lucky enough to have been chosen and secured funding for a part time placement with us from HAYN Volunteering Academy’s #iwill Social Action Youth Connectors programme.
“We are so proud of Molly and all our young leaders who have been supporting or involved in our online service from taking part, designing posts, and coming up with ideas to connect with the local young people and their community.
“Thanks to the funding we hope to continue and bring some fun to young people in the community in these unsettling times over the next couple of months.”Liz Bacon