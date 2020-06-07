People who clashed with police in London are “common criminals”, the MP for Lichfield and Burntwood has said.

Footage of a Black Lives Matter protest on social media saw missiles hurled at officers on horseback.

The incident left one policewoman injured after her horse bolted and led to her colliding with a traffic light.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:

“These people aren’t celebrating black lives – these people are just common criminals. “Yobs ruined a peaceful demonstration and by breaking social distancing have endangered the lives of their parents, grandparents and friends.” Michael Fabricant MP

Other incidents in the capital this weekend saw graffiti left on the Cenotaph.