People who clashed with police in London are “common criminals”, the MP for Lichfield and Burntwood has said.
Footage of a Black Lives Matter protest on social media saw missiles hurled at officers on horseback.
The incident left one policewoman injured after her horse bolted and led to her colliding with a traffic light.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:
“These people aren’t celebrating black lives – these people are just common criminals.
“Yobs ruined a peaceful demonstration and by breaking social distancing have endangered the lives of their parents, grandparents and friends.”Michael Fabricant MP
Other incidents in the capital this weekend saw graffiti left on the Cenotaph.
“If it hadn’t been for the bravery of those who fought in the Second World War – the memory of whom they defile – the scum rioting in London would be speaking German and probably be shot.”Michael Fabricant MP
It was a small disruption at the end of the protest but did indeed taint the day. With that many people, there’s always going to be an unruly person who thinks they don’t have to listen – but they at least haven’t been elected as a local MP.
This seems another misguided, ill-informed and I would even say knee-jerk reaction from Mr Fabricant to a complicated and important issue. I am afraid our MP is looking more out of touch with the real world with each of these statements.
I have no direct understanding if this issue. Mass protests without social distancing do leave me with a big sense of unease.
But I do acknowledge and understand that the strength of feeling and desperation of these protestors is such that they feel compelled to take part.
So to just dismiss them and their campaigning as common criminals is frankly contemptible and I expected much more from Mr Mr Fabricant. Given his apparent championing of gay rights, another issue I have no knowledge if but support his stance nonetheless, I would have expected more support and understanding from him on this issue too. Instead he produces a narrow-minded statement that ignores the reasons behind the protests.
I would be interested in the views of our council leader. Increasingly he represents the tone and presentation of the Conservative Party I support.
He should be careful to differentiate in his language between the vast majority of law abiding protesters, and the few who act criminally
Considering his deep love affair with the USA and his Twitter bromance the American Ambassador to the UK, it’s strange how silent our MP is on the BLM protests in the States and Trump’s bizarre responses.
Maybe he is just waiting for Woody to fill him in? Then he will be able to exopress an opinion?
In the meantime, he can just regurgitate any old claptrap, re-tweet any old racist nonsense and completely ignore yet another important issue affecting our country.
Can you show me any evidence other than the one photo that is going round that the cenotaph was spray painted. Its in no news sources anywhere or was it something you saw on twitter
Can we please not taint the vast majority of those protesting peacefully, with the minority of idiots who always seem to make up a small number of these sorts of things?
It’s important that people feel they are able to protest peacefully without fear of being branded a mob. It’s part of our democracy. Let’s not forget that. Sadly – there is always a tiny minority of cretins who tag along.
The lady officer whose horse was panicked and bolted into the street furniture suffered a collapsed lung, broken collarbone, and ribs. One of the female guardian journalists appealed for someone to set the video footage to music.
Leave a comment