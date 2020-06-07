A Lichfield teenager is set to lose his long locks to help raise money for the NHS.

Dylan Jones, 14, has decided to cut his shoulder length hair after deciding he wanted to find a way to help others during the coronavirus crisis.

Dad Kevin said the Queenscroft High School pupil’s decision to take on the charity cut was even more of challenge due to a condition he lives with.

“Dylan has global developmental delay. A few weeks ago, Dylan said he would like to do something to help the NHS. “When he stopped to think about it, he eventually decided to shave off all his hair. “This is a big decision for Dylan, as he suffers from bald patches and prefers to keep his hair longer so people are not able to see.” Kevin Jones

The teenager set out to raise £250 but has already seen his fundraising reach more than £680.

People can donate to Dylan’s haircut challenge via his online fundraising page.