A Burntwood businessman whose mother was spent her final days at St Giles Hospice is urging people to support the charity’s fundraising raffle during the coronavirus crisis.

Chartered accountant Logan Khan’s 85-year-old mum Vivian was diagnosed with stomach cancer last year.

She was later transferred from hospital to St Giles Hospice for end of life care.

Logan, 49, said that supporting the Whittington-based charity was now more important than ever.

“So many fundraising events have had to be cancelled and the hospice shops have had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the money raised by the raffle is making a huge contribution towards funding the services that St Giles provides. “Supporting events like the raffle means that St Giles can still care for local patients and families just like mine when we need them most.” Logan Khan

Logan, practice director at The Boss Partnership in Lichfield, said his mum had fallen ill unexpectedly after a month-long family trip to Pakistan.

He added that his experience showed why supporting the hospice was so important.

“We saw the care that mum was getting at St Giles and it was world class, it really was. “Three of my friends had relatives in St Giles last year as well and I saw the support they received – it was amazing. “I would chop my right arm off if it would help St Giles – I have such an affinity with them and the work that they do. “The staff there were all marvelous, but there were some there especially who gave my mum as much love as my sister Rachel and I could have. “They were incredible.” Logan Khan

Logan first encountered St Giles in 2013 when a friend fell ill and received end of life care there.

Since then, the company has donated the money it would have spent on Christmas cards to the hospice, organised a fundraising golf day and assembled a team to take part in the Birmingham 10k Run, which raised more than £10,000.

“Because of COVID-19 our income has almost dried up”

Tickets for the hospice summer raffle are now on sale at £1 each and prizes include a first prize of £8,000 or a brand new Kia Picanto car from Burton Kia, £2,000 or a luxury holiday and other cash prizes.

Alison Jerram with Logan Khan

St Giles Hospice lottery manager Alison Jerram said:

“Every ticket sold helps us to continue supporting people in the local community who are living with a terminal or incurable illness and their family – and we’ve never needed you more than we need you today. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic our income has almost dried up, so every raffle ticket sold will keep our key workers working both in our hospices and out in the community during these extremely uncertain times. “The raffle is a great way for our supporters to have some fun – with the satisfaction of knowing that they are also helping to fund St Giles Hospice – and you may win a fabulous cash prize or have a great new car or holiday to look forward to when the lockdown is lifted and we can travel once more. “Tickets are now on sale and we would like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to everybody who has already signed up for our summer raffle.” Alison Jerram, St Giles Hospice

Tickets can be bought until 20th July, with the draw taking place on 6th August. For more details visit www.stgileshospice.com/raffle/ or call 01543 434020.