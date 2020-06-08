Council chiefs say work is taking place to prepare for the reopening of libraries in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Although not date has been confirmed, Staffordshire County Council says a phased reopening will take place when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Other changes will see social distancing measures put in place and hand sanitising stations introduced, while some facilities will remain closed for the time being.

Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: