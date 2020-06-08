Council chiefs say work is taking place to prepare for the reopening of libraries in Lichfield and Burntwood.
Although not date has been confirmed, Staffordshire County Council says a phased reopening will take place when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Other changes will see social distancing measures put in place and hand sanitising stations introduced, while some facilities will remain closed for the time being.
Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities, said:
“Our library staff have been magnificent during the coronavirus crisis, volunteering to distribute food parcels and PPE, staffing our coronavirus call centre and checking on vulnerable isolators and now they’re keen to get back to the day job.
“All libraries will have safety arrangements in place regarding social distancing, hand sanitising and we may have to impose a maximum number of visitors at any one time.
“Some features, such as the computers and 3D printers will stay switched off for the moment and toilets will remain closed too for the time being.
“This will not be a return to normality, but it’s a step in the right direction and we will still need people to use common sense and observe the spirit of social distancing when they visit.”Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council