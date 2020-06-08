Companies in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to apply for a £5,000 discretionary business grant.

The money is being distributed by Lichfield District Council as part of Government measures to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on firms.

The grants are for businesses that have not benefited from previous schemes and occupy a shared commercial premises.

Councillor Iain Eadie, cabinet member for economic growth, investment and tourism, said:

“We’re really pleased to be launching the discretionary business grants as they will help many businesses across the district who have not been able to access financial support so far. “We will aim to distribute the grants fairly and have deliberately taken a decision to pay a fixed grant of £5,000 to help more businesses to cope in these challenging times.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The Government has provided local authorities with guidance on which businesses are eligible and the types of companies that should be helped.

Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for customer services and innovation, said:

“This grant fund will help eligible businesses that have seen their turnover drop by more than 20%, but are still facing premises related costs, such as rent, utility bills, property insurance, that are more than 50% of their current monthly bills.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

To be eligible to apply for a grant, businesses must have been trading on 11th March, must not be in administration, insolvent or where a striking-off notice has been made, and must be ineligible for other support schemes.

For more details and information on how to apply visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/dbg.