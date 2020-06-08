A Labour councillor has criticised Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP for using “inflammatory language” after he called people rioting in London common criminals.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant made the comments after video emerged of clashes between police and protestors at a Black Lives Matter rally in London.

He said troublemakers “aren’t celebrating black lives – these people are just common criminals”.

But Cllr Dave Robertson, a Labour representative on Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council, said the MP’s choice of words did not help the situation.

“It’s really disappointing to see this type of inflammatory language used following the Black Lives Matter protest. “At a time when we need level heads, this sort of poorly considered comment does nothing positive for anyone.” Cllr Dave Robertson

Michael Fabricant

Cllr Robertson – who stood against Mr Fabricant at the last General Election – added that the actions of some troublemakers should not overshadow the entire Black Lives Matter movement.