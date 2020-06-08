A Lichfield schoolboy has raised more than £800 for the NHS after shaving off his hair.

Dylan Jones had originally set out to raise £250 with his charity challenge.

Dad Kevin said the 14-year-old Queens Croft School student had decided to cut off his hair despite living with a condition that causes bald patches.

“Dylan has global developmental delay. A few weeks ago, Dylan said he would like to do something to help the NHS. “When he stopped to think about it, he eventually decided to shave off all his hair. “This is a big decision for Dylan, as he suffers from bald patches and prefers to keep his hair longer so people are not able to see.” Kevin Jones

People can still donate to Dylan’s haircut challenge via his online fundraising page.