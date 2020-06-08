Visitors have been welcomed back to the National Memorial Arboretum after the Alrewas site reopened to the public.

The centre for remembrance was shut as part of coronavirus restrictions.

But the site reopened today (8th June) to pre-booked visitors.

New signage has also been installed, while some parts of the arboretum, including playgrounds, will remain closed.

New signage at the National Memorial Arboretum

Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Although undoubtedly for a much greater good, we were incredibly sad to close to our visitors in March. “Over the past months the importance and benefits of enjoying green space have been brought to the fore, and I know that many people are as eager to visit our site, as we are to welcome them. “The introduction of a system requiring visitors to pre-book a visit is as unprecedented as our recent closure. However, it is an essential tool that will allow us to safely manage the number of people on site and we will not be admitting people without a valid booking. “I hope people will respect and comply with the new procedures we have put in place to protect our visitors and staff while enjoying their visit.” Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum

Visitors to the arboretum can book their slot online.

They will also be required to maintain social distancing guidelines and use contactless payment where possible.

A one-way system will also be in place, with numbers visiting the Armed Forces Memorial limited at any one time.

The shop, restaurant, coffee shop, exhibition galleries, chapel, playgrounds and Far East Prisoners of War building will remain closed until further notice.