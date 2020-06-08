Protesters have taken to the streets of Lichfield for a Black Lives Matter demonstration.
The group joined the global movement with a gathering on Birmingham Road this afternoon (8th June).
Hundreds took part in the peaceful protest, holding up banners and signs at the roadside.
I’d love to know what effect they think their little demonstration is going to have in little old Lichfield
They’re trying though Harry, that’s the point. They’re showing solidarity against racism instead of sitting and tweeting about it. Why so spiteful?
The US police have a long history of brutality, and it’s not always race related as the Daniel Shaver case in Mesa, Arizona demonstrates. I don’t recall any protests about that, definitely not in Lichfield anyway. It’s mainly young people looking for an excuse to protest and in certain cities, opportunist criminals. Demonstrating outside Lichfield train station for the killing of a man in the US…. ALL LIVES MATTER!
Over 100?? Sounds like that must be a police estimate of the crowd size. I reckon well over 1000, though I didn’t try to do a count. Someone must have done a proper count. Let’s have the true number Lichfield Live.
YES!!!!!!!!! Go little protestors in little old Lichfield!!!!!!! Hear hear Penny!!!!!
Let’s abolish systemic racism once and and for all
Spot on, Harry! It’s far more effective to tackle racism by making snide comments under local news stories.
It’s part of a global demo Harry, go back to your x-box.
Wheres the social distancing Lol Buisness is trying to recover and spending lots £££££s ! on 2m stand apart lol
p.s save the NHS
hope mommy and daddy pays the fines and police Costs Tweet Tweet
Harry – they are helping to identify the less enlightened, blinkered and ignorant amongst us.
So, that is our MP, you…I’m sure there will be more.
Good job so far. Well done to all who took the time to take part.
Good to see decent people doing something here. Harry, it’s especially important in a place like Lichfield, the majority being white people, and potentially vote for institutional racism election after election without realising. They need to see that their actions can have an impact on how racism is dealt with in our constituency and our nation.
It’s positive for our young people to see this sort of solidarity. It’s symbolic! Shame there are small minded people who cannot see this.
Oh dear Harry, what a totally misguided view. In fact a stereotypical view that may well of come from someone of white privilege. From tiny acorns oak trees grow, and though this may have been a small protest it fills we with optimism for the future. But Harry, you carry on making your comments dismissing others for actually making a stand….because your voice has already been drowned out by the “little demonstration”….
I was there. The vast, vast majority were wearing masks and keeping a safe distance apart. There was an atmosphere of respectful solidarity. It was an honour to be part of it. Thank you to those who organised it.
Why in London are so many killings involving gangs. Remember the Neachel riots in Birmingham,Indians verses west Indians. They are as much racist as everyone just don’t want to admit it
Well done to the protestors.
It’s important in a white affluent city to show solidarity.
I hope that one of the impacts of this movement will be for decent, ordinary people to reconsider who they vote for in future.
You may say I’m a dreamer…
I was also there. Organiser came round with a tape measure to make households stayed 2m apart and the police liaison made sure we all stayed where we were. Only trouble was a couple of idiots drinking and chanting “all lives matter” who quickly got caught by the attending police officers.
This is so good to see. Well done Lichfield.
I have been told our council leader wrote a personal and impressive message regarding this issue on social media over the weekend.
It is reassuring that locally we have a senior Conservative politician more in step with the views of the majority of local people. Our MP must please take note.
Well done everyone who took the time to attend and thank you to the organisers. It gives me hope that Lichfield which is predominantly white is supporting this movement and telling the world that it’s not ok to stay silent just because the issue doesn’t directly harm them.
And for those concerned about the spread of covid 19, I saw more social distancing and PPE being worn than I did in Aldi this morning.
What with and for this is Britain not the USA. Our police do policing with consent in the USA a policeman who carries a gun can be facing someone of any colour carrying a concealed weapon. Do you ask excuse me are you armed of course not.
Well done protestors ! Lichfield needs this .
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men (and for the purpose of equality, woman….my words) to do nothing.”
ALL LIFE MATTERS .
