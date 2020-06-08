Runners have been taking part in the latest stage of the virtual Lichfield Parkrun.

Coronavirus restrictions mean the usual Beacon Park event cannot take place, so participants have been taking part in an online version using their own individual times.

This week saw 13 personal bests clocked, with a spokesperson adding:

“We are also hearing inspiration posts about people hitting 5km for the first ever time this weekend – we like to hear stories like this as its exacttly what Parkrun is about.” Beacon Parkrun spokesperson

The online challenge sees participants cover 5km on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and then posting their times on the Beacon Parkrun Facebook page.

This week’s times: