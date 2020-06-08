Runners have been taking part in the latest stage of the virtual Lichfield Parkrun.

Coronavirus restrictions mean the usual Beacon Park event cannot take place, so participants have been taking part in an online version using their own individual times.

This week saw 13 personal bests clocked, with a spokesperson adding:

“We are also hearing inspiration posts about people hitting 5km for the first ever time this weekend – we like to hear stories like this as its exacttly what Parkrun is about.”

Beacon Parkrun spokesperson

The online challenge sees participants cover 5km on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and then posting their times on the Beacon Parkrun Facebook page.

This week’s times:

Daniel Floyd00:17:27
HenryAppleby00:19:40
NatashaLee00:20:56
RossGregory 00:21:45
JezBooker00:22:50
SeanWhite00:22:58
Richard Cowton 00:23:50
Christopher Moss00:23:55
RajMAndan00:24:53
Matt Vale00:25:17
Chris Rathbone00:25:34
SianThompson00:26:10
AdeCooper00:26:34
Anna Tipper00:26:36
EmilyMason00:26:40
Austin Brauser00:26:47
TomRoach00:26:48
BenDoody00:27:00
Charlotte Walters00:27:41
OliNichols00:27:52
ElliotSpencer 00:28:28
Jenny Evans00:28:30
KateClayton00:28:40
LeaGillion 00:28:48
Emily Nicholls00:28:57
Rachel Bentley00:29:33
AbigaleHawes00:29:49
Robyn Lee00:30:52
LesleyCooper00:31:02
Penny Lee00:32:00
Emma Hogan00:32:41
Dawn Hayward00:34:54
Tricia Reynolds 00:35:01
LynneMitchell00:35:20
JaneMackenzie 00:36:18
Kirsty Elaine00:36:26
KarenKnight00:36:32
Hannah Kirkpatrick00:44:01
HannahSlney00:44:02
AnneMason00:48:15
HellenFloyd00:54:01
LindaYoung 00:54:01

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *