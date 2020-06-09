The winners of a competition for children to create artistic versions of visitor attractions in Lichfield and Burntwood have been announced.

Visit Lichfield’s District Doodles contest asked youngsters to showcase their skills to highlight a place they were keen to visit when lockdown was over.

The competition was judged by Lichfield Cathedral’s artist in residence Peter Walker, artist Mandy Billington and Cllr Iain Eadie.

They chose one-year old Isaac Jackson’s finger painting of Beacon Park’s flowers and trees as the winning entry in the 0 to 5 age group.

Competition was fierce in the 6 to 10 age category, and the judges picked a winner and runner up.

Nine-year-old George Lewis won with a rainbow coloured drawing of Lichfield Cathedral, while Ruby Neville, 10, was runner up with her picture of the nursing memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Eleven-year-old Henry Epstein came first in the 11 to 15 age group with his picture of Lichfield Cathedral reflected in Stowe Pool.









Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said:

“I really enjoyed judging District Doodles with Peter and Mandy. “We had some lovely entries that showed how much our local attractions are valued and missed. “It meant we had a tough job to choose the winners, and I’d like to thank everyone for taking part and to congratulate the winners on their artwork. “I know we are all looking forward to the time when we can get out and start enjoying all that the district has to offer.”

All four winning entries will be featured in The Hub at St Mary’s Letters from Lockdown exhibition, which is planned to take place following lockdown.

The children will also each receive a family ticket to a choice of Visit Lichfield tours when they are up and running again.

For more details about Letters from Lockdown, visit www.thehubstmarys.co.uk/letters-from-lockdown.