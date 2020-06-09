The leader of Lichfield District Council says “there is no place in society for racism” after a Black Lives Matter protest in the city.
Hundreds took to the streets of Lichfield yesterday (8th June) as part of a series of global demonstrations.
Protesters held banners and signs along the Birmingham Road.
Cllr Pullen said he was pleased the event had been a peaceful one.
“Like us, many of our residents will have been appalled at the killing of George Floyd in the United States.
“There is no place in our society for racism and no one should face discrimination because of the colour of their skin.
“We fully support the right to peaceful protest and I was glad to see that right being exercised yesterday – particularly as social distancing was clearly observed throughout the demonstration that took place.”
Cllr Pullen has previously spoken on social media about his own family’s experiences of racism.
“Fourteen years ago, I got married and immediately gained two step-children who are black/mixed race.
“Since then, I’ve gone on to have three more children who are white.
“I don’t pretend to know what it’s like growing up black in the UK, but what I’ve seen is security guards following my eldest daughter far more than my biological daughter.
“I’ve also seen both of my step-children being marked out as troublemakers at school.
“My son is now at university, married with a child on the way, and my daughter is currently deciding at which university she will read law – they are great kids who faced barriers that my white children will simply not face.
“We live in one of the least racist countries on earth and yet some prejudices and biases remain.
“If that applies to you, it’s not too late to grow as a person and make that change.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Thank you Cllr Pullen – this is the type of Conservative leadership we require. I whole-heartedly agree with everything you say regarding the protests. Also it is interesting to read your own personal experience.
I sincerely hope our MP is taking note of his colleague’s statements and increasing standing in our community. Cllr Pullen is showing far more leadership and is right “on the money” as far as many of us Conservative supporters are concerned in his approach and his public pronouncements.
I am surprised that such an experienced politician as Mr Fabricant is being outshone in this way. But Cllr Pullen represents the future for Conservatives locally and I hope that future is very soon.
Thank you for sharing your family experiences.
One of my cousins has a father from the Caribbean. My cousin has to take a letter with him from his mom – my aunty- every time he drives her car. If he doesn’t he’s asked to produce his documents. He’s stopped at least 10 times a year, they always think he’s stolen the car.
At work, he’s never had anyone be rude or racist to him but one day he came back to his desk to find a banana on it. The office just carried on as if nothing had happened.
His life is so much harder than mine, it’s time for it to stop.
Well said Councillor Pullen.
Barry – Fabricant is a waste of time; he insults constituents, pontificates on matters that he does not understand and generally behaves like an idiot. Supporting Boris and ERG indicate his lack of judgement.
Let’s hope that the Lichfield constituency Tory party decide to ditch him and select someone more enlightened. Doug Pullen seems to fit the role currently more so that Fabricant.
In all the time Fabricant has been our MP, I cannot recall an achievement for the benefit of the constituency. Hopefully, he will respond by listing such successes to prove me wrong. There again, he won’t because there aren’t any!
