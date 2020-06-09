The leader of Lichfield District Council says “there is no place in society for racism” after a Black Lives Matter protest in the city.

Hundreds took to the streets of Lichfield yesterday (8th June) as part of a series of global demonstrations.

Protesters held banners and signs along the Birmingham Road.

Cllr Pullen said he was pleased the event had been a peaceful one.

Doug Pullen

“Like us, many of our residents will have been appalled at the killing of George Floyd in the United States. “There is no place in our society for racism and no one should face discrimination because of the colour of their skin. “We fully support the right to peaceful protest and I was glad to see that right being exercised yesterday – particularly as social distancing was clearly observed throughout the demonstration that took place.”

Cllr Pullen has previously spoken on social media about his own family’s experiences of racism.