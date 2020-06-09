Voluntary groups in Lichfield and Burntwood have been awarded a share of more than £7,000 from a coronavirus crisis fund.

Lichfield District Council has agreed to support eight organisations who are helping residents through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local authority set up the coronavirus relief fund with £11,500, which has now received donations taking the total to £24,500.

Organisations were invited to apply for grants of up to £1,000. The recipients were:

Lichfield and District Live at Home

Live at Home Burntwood

Kendall & Wall Charitable Trust

Lichfield Re:Cycle

Burntwood Be A Friend

Liberty Staffordshire CIC

South Staffordshire Network for Mental Health

Lichfield Scrubbers

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for communities and housing, said:

Cllr Ashley Yeates

“Thank you to everyone who contributed towards the coronavirus relief fund – it’s really heart-warming to see our community coming together in this way. “I am really pleased we’ve been able to give some vital funding to these charities and groups that are working hard to support a range of vulnerable people across the district. “All eight groups are making sure their members have access to the support they need, from hot meals for the elderly and bikes for key workers, to scrub sets for NHS workers and over the phone support, helping to prevent loneliness and providing reassurance during this difficult time. “I hope we will see more applications from groups who are working to support local communities across the district.”

For more details on how to apply visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/relieffund.