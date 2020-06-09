Plans have been unveiled for a new play area in Lichfield.

Work on the facility at Stowe Fields will begin later this month.

The play area will see swings, a zip line, slides, a seesaw and climbing frames built alongside the existing five-way swing and roundabout.

A safety flooring surface will also be put in place as part of the £56,820 project.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for recycling and leisure, said:

“It’s wonderful that this project is set to get underway and it looks like it will be a fantastic play area when complete. “We know families are really keen to see a better play offering at Stowe Fields and this playground should keep children entertained. “When social distancing measures are relaxed in the future, I am sure children will be really excited to use the equipment and get rid of some of their pent up energy.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Once the new equipment is installed Stowe Field’s old junior play area, next to the outdoor gym, will be removed and the area re-landscaped.

Work to install the playground is expected to take around four weeks – but the site won’t be opened until social distancing measures are eased.