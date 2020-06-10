Bosses at Lichfield District Council have been left red-faced after admitting a vote on plans to redevelop Lichfield city centre was counted incorrectly.
A debate over the future of the local authority’s masterplan took place online last night (9th June).
But despite announcing in the meeting that an overview and scrutiny committee had opted against backing the document, council chiefs now say a review of video from the meeting has shown it was actually backed by six votes to five.
Christie Tims, monitoring officer for Lichfield District Council, said “technical issues” were to blame for a show of hands not being counted correctly.
“A vote took place to show whether committee members endorsed the Lichfield city centre masterplan.
“Unfortunately, due to technical issues, the vote was announced inaccurately.
“As monitoring officer, I have reviewed the recording of the meeting, and I can confirm that six members voted in favour of endorsing the plan and five voted against it, rather than four voting in favour and five against as was announced at the meeting.
“The minutes from the meeting will reflect this true result and will need to be signed as a correct record when the committee meets again.”Christie Tims, Lichfield District Council
Click below to see the disputed vote count taking place:
The council has moved meetings online during the coronavirus crisis.
“We are now reviewing the process of how we hold remote meeting votes, to make sure there is no confusion while remaining transparent to viewers.
“We will be updating our guidance and procedures and working with members to make sure they understand the changes.”Christie Tims, Lichfield District Council
That still doesn’t add up as there were 14 councillors on the screen!
…and wd trust these lot with the future of Lichfield, Burntwood and the rest of the district?
I agree Arthur Mullaed, I would like to know if any of the councillors are wheelchair users, as I am , and with present rules cutting corners by sticking to the outdated size for wheelchair access and disabled loos, is this just going to be another scheme that excludes the disabled wheelchair user. There are three public disabled loos in Lichfield, 1 a wheelchair cannot use, another one, is only usable if you have a carer with you, and the other one is a changing places toilet which is great but its on the outskirts of town,! Please consult a group of people with different disabilities before the big go ahead. We already exclude wheelchair users from so many of the buildings in Lichfield due to high steps, small door ways, and cramped stores. Lets not keep the tradition going when a new development gets the go ahead, if it gets the go ahead.
Leave a comment