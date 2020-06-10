A councillor who warned the Lichfield city centre masterplan could become another Friarsgate has resigned from his role as chair of an overview and scrutiny committee.

Cllr Alastair Little, Conservative representative for Hammerwich and Wall, made the decision after it emerged a vote was counted incorrectly.

The economic growth, environment and development overview and scrutiny committee meeting last night (9th June) saw a a show of hands recorded as having voted against the Lichfield city centre masterplan.

But Lichfield District Council said the result had now been changed after a review of the video from the meeting.

Councillors voting in the online meeting

In an email seen by Lichfield Live, Cllr Little – who is chairman of the strategic overview and scrutiny committee – has since written to Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, saying he could no longer serve in the role.

Alastair Little