A councillor who warned the Lichfield city centre masterplan could become another Friarsgate has resigned from his role as chair of an overview and scrutiny committee.
Cllr Alastair Little, Conservative representative for Hammerwich and Wall, made the decision after it emerged a vote was counted incorrectly.
The economic growth, environment and development overview and scrutiny committee meeting last night (9th June) saw a a show of hands recorded as having voted against the Lichfield city centre masterplan.
But Lichfield District Council said the result had now been changed after a review of the video from the meeting.
In an email seen by Lichfield Live, Cllr Little – who is chairman of the strategic overview and scrutiny committee – has since written to Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, saying he could no longer serve in the role.
“I fully disagree with what has happened recently in scrutiny and now do not believe the cabinet take scrutiny seriously, and I give my resignation from my chairmanship of the strategic committee.
“It is unfortunate recent events have led to this and I do hope I can remain as a member of the committee in order to strongly raise the views held by residents of Lichfield.”Cllr Alastair Little’s email to Cllr Doug Pullen
What a shambles Lichfield District Council Committee meetings have become, albeit virtual! This Authority has gone from Councillors and staff all working together to maintain a Professional Local Authority. In the days of John Thompson, Chief Executive, much scrutiny of all decisions and advice took place. Its a good job the MP doesn’t get involved, otherwise the errors would be even greater. Bring back the LDC of old!
