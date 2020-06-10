Train bosses are calling on passengers in Lichfield to “travel prepared” when face coverings become mandatory on services.

Those who do not wear masks or coverings onboard from Monday (15th June) could be refused travel or issued with a fine.

West Midlands Railway says passengers should continue to use other means of transport if necessary – but said those who have to travel will need to abide by the new rules.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said:

“Covering your face while on board is now as much a part of travelling by train as buying a ticket. “Wearing a face covering helps prevent the spread of coronavirus and reduces the risk for everybody. “We know the idea of wearing a face covering will be new to many of our passengers but we are sure that after the first few journeys it will start to become second nature. “We are appealing to our customers to avoid the train if they can and – if they do travel – to follow the rules by covering their mouth and nose.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

As well as wearing a face covering, West Midlands Railway is urging passengers to buy their tickets online, wash their hands before and after travelling and to respect social distancing.