The licensee of a Lichfield pub has launched a fundraising campaign to help his business cover the cost of the coronavirus closure.

The Wellington Ale House has been shut along with other bars across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Ed Huggins, who runs the pub, said bills had continued to mount during the closure.

“The pub company that we are tied to have not cancelled out rent while we are closed. “This means that even when we are allowed to open, we will already be in debt to the tune of more than £7,000. “During closure we have also had to pay for utilities and other costs.” Ed Huggins, Wellington Ale House

Mr Huggins said that despite continuing uncertainty over how pubs might have to change to cope with long-term coronavirus restrictions, he was looking forward to pulling pints once again.

“We will do all that we can to make sure people will have a good visit even with any restrictions we have to impose. “We understand that a lot of people are suffering right now, but ask that anyone who can afford to support us does. “We look forward to reopening and serving our regular customers – who we consider as friends – and our new ones.” Ed Huggins, Wellington Ale House

People can donate via the online fundraising page.