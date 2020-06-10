A Burntwood hair salon could be converted into a residential property if proposals are given the go ahead.

A planning application has been submitted to Lichfield District Council for 135 Princess Street in Chase Terrace.

The site is currently home to LA’s Hair Salon, but the submission reveals a change of use is now being considered.

“The proposed development is for conversion of two front rooms on the ground floor of the property that is currently a hair salon, into two reception rooms as part of the family home that makes up the rest of the property. “There is no possibility of the building being used in its current class as the building is owned by the family and they have no intention of continuing with the business. “After a brief internet search for other salons in the area, it appears there are 14 others available for use within the town – this doesn’t include the numerous ‘mobile’ hairdressers available.” Planning statement

