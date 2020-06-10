Vandalising heritage is not the way to stamp out racism, Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has said.

Statues of individuals with links to the slave trade have begun to be removed across the country after protesters ditched Edward Colson’s statue into a harbour at Bristol.

Meanwhile a US streaming service has also removed Gone With The Wind over its depiction what the company said were “ethnic and racial prejudices”.

But Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said such steps were not aiding the cause.

“Black Lives Matter as do those of all other skin types equally. “But vandalising our historical heritage and banning movies made some 80 years ago is not the way to stamp out racism – that’s what fascists did in the 1930s and 40s. “It could even make matters worse.” Michael Fabricant MP

In a post on social media, Mr Fabricant said the move to axe the 1939 movie had a personal connection for him.