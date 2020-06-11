Campaigners say they hope to save part of a Lichfield pub from being demolished to make way for housing.

Planning permission is being sought for the Greyhound Inn on Upper St John Street.

Ten new homes are being proposed for the site, with demolition of the single-storey element of the existing pub building.

But in an email to members, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has said it intends to fight the plans.

“The application seeks to demolish the single storey level of the Greyhound containing the majority of the pub including the bar. “This would allow the developer to place ten houses on the site, which includes land surrounding the pub. “This is despite permission already in place which allows eight dwellings on the surrounding area but would leave the pub largely intact. “In other words, the developer is trying to shoehorn in two extra dwellings at the expense of the pub. “The application also misleadingly describes the building as ‘previously used as a public house’, despite it being currently closed only due to COVID-19, and with the CAMRA-supporting licensee being keen to re-open this community pub.” CAMRA spokesperson

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.