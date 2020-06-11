Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being encouraged to enter the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

The awards are designed to recognise outstanding achievements by companies, charities and public bodies.

There are four categories:

Innovation

International trade

Sustainable cevelopment

Promoting opportunity through social mobility

David Gage MBE DL, Her Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant of Staffordshire, said:

“The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are highly regarded bringing with them sought-after prestige and unique benefits for winners. “Over the years, Staffordshire has continued to hold its own with around 26 winners since 2011, but I would like to see even more of our amazing companies recognised for their incredible contributions. “In these challenging times as we all face coronavirus, I also know there will be companies and organisations working hard on new products, ideas or services in the fight to beat the pandemic. “Receiving an award could be a good way of having those contributions recognised.” David Gage MBE DL, Her Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant of Staffordshire

Winners are invited to a Royal Reception at Buckingham Palace and are presented with the award at their premises by Mr Ian Dudson CBE KStJ, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire.

Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, added:

“We have some truly innovative companies based here in Staffordshire and a strong tradition of innovation, high-tech industries and high-quality products. “We continue to support our local businesses, especially in these difficult times, and by working together I believe we can be one of the strongest performing economies in the UK. “I would definitely urge those companies looking to gain a competitive advantage to have a look at the criteria and make an entry.” Cllr Philip Atkins

Further details on the awards can be found at www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise. The closing date for entries is 9th September.